2 people facing attempted murder charges following stabbing in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) - Oconee County deputies arrested two people following a stabbing that left one person injured Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the stabbing happened about 7:22 p.m. near the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Seneca.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying at the entrance of Lowe's. The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health in Greenville for their injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the victim is in stable condition.

The victim told deputies that a man and a woman had stabbed him and provided descriptions of the couple.

Deputies found Timothy Dale Glauner, 50, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Terry Lynn Quinn, 52, of Denver, Pa., in a wooded area near Lowe's.

Glauner and Quinn were arrested. Deputies said Glauner was kicking the window of the patrol car and kicked the deputy when he attempted to restrain Glauner's legs. Deputies said Glauner mentioned that his wife had stabbed the man while he was resisting arrest.

Glauner has been charged with public disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and attempted murder. Judge McKinney and Judge Polluck set his bond at $60,257.50.

Quinn has been charged with attempted murder. Judge McKinney set her bond at $50,000.