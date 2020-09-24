2 people intentionally hit by vehicle at apartment complex, suspect in custody, deputies say

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is in custody after two people were intentionally hit by a vehicle at an apartment complex near Belton on Thursday.

Deputies said the crash happened at the Oak Forest Apartments, located on Calhoun Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies who responded to the scene learned that a suspect intentionally drove into the two victims.

One victim was flown to the hospital while the other was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Brandon M. Taylor (From: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon M. Taylor was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. He is facing two counts of attempted murder.