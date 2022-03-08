COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson said two men pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a drug trafficking organization that largely operated out to the South Carolina prisons.

Officials said Nicanor Rodriguez and Anthony Gracely founded and operated the organization from September 2013 to May 2021. They were inmates and were able to operate largely utilizing contraband items, like cell phones, from within the Department of Corrections.

The state grand jury has issued indictments in two separate investigations, Prison Empire and Graceland, targeting the now in-operable organization with combined totals of 100 defendants and over 500 charges in numerous counties, the attorney general’s office said.

Wilson’s office said Rodriguez, the founder, supplier and leader of the organization pleaded guilty to the following charges:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 400 grams or more in Greenville County and Pickens County

one count of criminal conspiracy in Edgefield County

three counts of kidnapping in Edgefield County

one count of trafficking cocaine, 400 grams or more in Greenville County

one count of trafficking cocaine 200-400 grams in Lexington County

one count of trafficking heroin 28 grams or more in Greenville County

According to officials, Rodriguez is currently in prison until 2041 for previous drug charges. However, on Friday, an additional 40 years for the charges above were added to his existing sentence.

Anthony Gracely, Rodriguez’s co-conspirator within prison pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of trafficking heroin, according to the attorney general’s office. He was the primary contact for conspirators outside of the prison system. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Wilson’s office said the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamines, 5 kilos of heroin, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and 82 firearms. The investigation has revealed the conspiracy has historically accounted for over 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamines and heroin trafficked throughout South Carolina.

According to officials, Gracely and Rodriguez were inmates in the Lee Correctional Institution while they coordinated the supply and distribution of the illegal drugs. As well as the collection of the proceeds through the use of contraband cell phones smuggled into the prison.

Rodriguez was the source of supply for Gracely by using the contraband cell phones to contact sources of supply from Mexico, Georgia and Texas, officials said. They worked together to establish not only sources of supply for the various illegal drugs but to also develop an integrated distribution network throughout South Carolina.

The attorney general’s office said Rodriguez was responsible for trafficking the illegal drugs into South Carolina and arranging the delivery of those drugs to Gracely’s associates outside the prison system. Gracely was then responsible for establishing the distribution system throughout South Carolina.

During the plea, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to ordering two other co-defendants and alleged co-conspirators to kidnap the 18-year-old pregnant daughter of another alleged co-conspirator who owed him money. This allegedly happened on Sept. 23, 2018, in Edgefield County.