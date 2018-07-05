2 SC kids shot while playing with fireworks

MARION, SC (WBTW) - Two children in Marion are recovering after being hit by bullets Wednesday night, according to police.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers says the kids, ages 11 and 9, were shot while letting off fireworks on Montgomery Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. One child was grazed by a bullet and the other was shot in the back, confirms Flowers.

Chief Flowers says the kids are expected to be ok, but officers have not found the shooter. Flowers says it's possible the kids were hit by stray bullets, but that can't be confirmed until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843.423.8616.