SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot early Monday morning on Farley Avenue in Spartanburg County.

Deputies said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Spartanburg County dispatch officials said the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, no suspects have been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more.