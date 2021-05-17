2 shot on Pearl Street in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on Pearl Street.

Police said two men were shot, one of which was hit in the face.

Both were taken to Self Regional Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Kwante Head (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

Police said Wednesday that officers are searching for Kwante Head in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.