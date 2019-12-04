2 teens arrested following deadly shooting at Belton Wood apartments in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police arrested two teens following a deadly shooting Monday night at Belton Wood apartments.

Police said Carlos Andres Jimenez, 17, of Belton, and Zachary Brian Thomas Tost, 19, of Honea Path, shot into a vehicle multiple times at about 9:30 p.m. at the apartments at 109 Howard Lane.

During the shooting, Daniel Jimenez, 23, of Anderson, was killed and another person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and both men admitted to the shooting.

Both teens were charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Their bond hearings have been scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.