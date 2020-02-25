2 teens shot in Petee’s Drive-In parking lot on White Horse Rd, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies have been investigating after two teens were shot Monday evening in a restaurant parking lot on White Horse Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 8:50 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Petee’s Drive-In, located at 1785 White Horse Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the two teen gunshot victims at the Quik Trip, located across the street from the restaurant.

The teens were taken to the hospital. Deputies said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Deputies have asked for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.