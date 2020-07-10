2 men wanted for deadly shooting of pregnant woman in Belton, reward offered

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted for the murder of a pregnant woman back in February.

We reported earlier that Sabrina Lowery was shot and killed at her Belton home on Bryon Circle on Feb. 13. Lowery was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting, and the baby did not survive.

Sabrina Lowery

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have been searching for Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis and Russell Demetrius Leshon Calhoun.

Marquis Bailey (Source: Anderson County Detention Center)

Gaddis and Calhoun are both wanted for murder, child death while in uterus during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Marquis L. Bailey was arrested previously for his involvement in the incident, and was charged with two counts of accessory before the fact.

Gaddis and Calhoun are considered to be armed and dangerous and if you see them, call 911 and do not approach them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or call your local law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or through their app.