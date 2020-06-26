21-year-old charged in Greenville County shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at 1 Cedar Brook Court Monday evening.

Investigators said the suspect, Mark Tyler Anderson, was familiar with the shooting victim and was visiting at victim’s home at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation, but it is believed to be drug-related.

The victim remains in the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.