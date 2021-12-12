27-year-old Charlotte man charged with murder in 2014 Rock Hill cold case

Crime

by: Jesse Ullmann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man has been arrested in a 2014 Rock Hill homicide investigation that went cold for years, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday.

27-year-old Charlotte resident Jayquan Wilmore was arrested by CMPD two weeks ago, on November 24 after warrants were issued for his arrest. He faces multiple charges including murder, conspiracy, and gun possession during a violent crime.

In November of 2014 detectives began to investigate a homicide that occurred on McGee Road involving the murder of Antonio Heath, but the case went cold, officials said.

Wilmore’s been extradited to Rock Hill and is being held without bond.

