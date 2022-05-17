GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested and one person was wanted Tuesday evening after assaulting three others in a Greenville parking garage early Sunday morning, Greenville Police Department said.

We previously reported witnesses told police two women attacked one of the victims on the second floor before following her to the fourth floor of the Richardson Street parking garage, the incident report said.

Witnesses also told police that three men, who were in the same group as the women, attacked another person. Once police arrived on the scene, they located the third victim who stated she had been punched in the face, according to the incident report.

Greenville Police Department said Jennifer D. Pace, 26, Hannah B. Poole, 21, and Johnny A. Holcombe Jr., 24, have been arrested. They are facing the following charges:

Jennifer D. Pace – two charges of assault and battery and one charge of malicious damage

Hannah B. Poole – three charges of assault and battery and one charge of malicious damage

Johnny A. Holcombe Jr. – one charge of assault and battery

According to warrants, police obtained video footage of the assaults. The warrants stated all four suspects admitted in interviews with police to the assaults.

One victim’s phone was smashed and their vehicle was damaged in the assault, warrants said.

Officers said 33-year-old Trenston Leavell Simpson was still wanted Tuesday evening for assault and battery.