OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against two men and one woman in relation to an investigation into vehicle break-ins and the burglary of a residence at the Pier Apartments.

Deputies responded on Tuesday to Queens Park Loop due to reports of the vehicle break-ins and the burglary of a residence, OCSO said. Items were stolen from the vehicles and from the residence, which included electronic items, a wallet, a bank card, clothing and cash.

According to deputies, the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators learned on Tuesday that the bank card that was stolen from the residence was used at a business at Oconee Square Drive in Seneca and that the victim’s name had also been forged.

Two subjects, 27-year-old Austin Matthew Land, of Seneca, and 25-year-old Robert Creed Gibson, of Westminster, were arrested by deputies and investigators at the business location and were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office said. Based upon evidence that was obtained, investigators obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle as well as for addresses on Seneca Creek Road and Stoney Road, both near Seneca. During the execution of the search warrants, items that were reported stolen were recovered.

Land has been charged by investigators with three counts of petit larceny, two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count each of first degree burglary, forgery and criminally receiving goods, officials said. At this time, Land remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $38,615.00 surety bond. Land will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, should he be released.

Gibson has been charged with one count of receiving stolen goods for having stolen clothing items in his possession on Tuesday, deputies said. At this time, Gibson remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.

Thursday, deputies said they took 25-year-old Samantha Rae Arnold into custody on charges of financial transaction card forgery and financial transaction card fraud. According to arrest warrants, Arnold is accused of using a victim’s bank card for a purchase at a Seneca area business while forging the victim’s name also.

Arnold was released from the Oconee County Detention Center today on a combined $10,000 personal recognizance bond.