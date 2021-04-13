3 face drug charges after deputies find more than 450 grams of meth in Rutherford Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

James Wilson, Holly Edmonds, Meranda Dotson (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said three people have been charged after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Ellenboro.

Deputies said officers received information about James Cecil Wilson and several others distributing methamphetamine from a home in Ellenboro.

On March 1, officers with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Forest City Police Department seized about 451.2 grams of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a pistol from a home.

Wilson has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspire to trafficking methamphetamine. He was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holly Alexis Edmonds has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspire to trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining vehicle. She was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $330,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Meranda Tiquila Dotson has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and conspire to trafficking methamphetamine. She was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

