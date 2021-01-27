3 face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said three people are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies said officers were in the Keowee School Road near Janda Road when they noticed a vehicle with a busted windshield commit a traffic violation. Deputies said they also saw someone throw a clear plastic baggy out of one of the windows of the vehicle.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and found narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Amber Rose Rumsey, 36, David Allen Abbott, 53, and Douglas Kay Stewart, 70, were taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found additional narcotics on Rumsey.

According to arrest warrants, Rumsey was in possession of 28.6 grams of methamphetamine and 23.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Arrest warrants also said Rumsey attempted to furnish 23.6 grams of meth into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Rumsey has been charged with trafficking cocaine or meth 28 grams or more, trafficking cocaine or meth 10 grams or more, and furnishing contraband into a detention facility.

Abbott and Stewart were each charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more. Arrest warrants said they were in possession of 11.6 grams of meth.

All three suspects were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday evening.