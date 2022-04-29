ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people were arrested and charged following an ongoing investigation in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in the 100 block of S. French Broad Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The following suspects were arrested an charged:

Jeffrey Allen Cornett Sr., 58

possession of firearm by felon

trafficking in opium/heroin

possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl

possession of methamphetamine

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

possession of drug paraphernalia

Peacolion Cornett, 45

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Devon Lee Logan, 30

felony possession of schedule II

Kolena Michelle Phillips, 37

misdemeanor child abuse

Frank Anthony Mercado, 36

warrant: misdemeanor larceny

During the investigation, police seized a gun, 9.6 grams of fentanyl and 2.12 grams of methamphetamine.

Cornett Sr. is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.