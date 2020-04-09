3 facing attempted murder charges following a drive-by shooting in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies arrested three people following a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday night.

7 News previously reported on a drive-by shooting that happened on April 5 at about 10 p.m. on Calvert Street. When deputies arrived on scene, there was nothing to be found.

Shortly after deputies responded to that call, a gunshot victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital.

Deputies said the gunshot victim has been release from the hospital after being shot in the leg while inside of a vehicle. After further investigation, deputies said they believe the victims were mistaken for another intended target.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Eric Carr, 23, of Travelers Rest, Ryan Adam Carr, 21, of Travelers Rest, and Kelsey Savannah White, 21, of Greenville. They have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder due to the fact that there were four people within the direct area of the shooting, including the gunshot victim, deputies said.

Ryan Carr has also been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance after deputies found pills on him during the arrest, according to the warrants said. He also had unrelated warrants for two counts of failure to comply and three counts of violation of probation.

During the investigation, deputies seized multiple guns, including two that were stolen.

Deputies will continue to investigate the shooting. They ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.