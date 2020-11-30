3 in custody following shootings with homeowners, deputies in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office officials said three suspects were taken into custody following two shooting incidents.

Deputies said a couple returned to their home in the Jeter Mountain area Sunday afternoon to find a vehicle backed up to their storage building.

The male homeowner confronted the suspects, and one of the suspects showed a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner’s spouse then exited their vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the suspects, deputies said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect left the scene in their vehicle, and the homeowners called 911.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects then led deputies on a chase, which involved an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspects.

Shortly after, the suspects crashed their vehicle and ran away.

Deputies said all three suspects were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said additional details will be released shortly.

