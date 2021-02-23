3 injured during shooting on Pleasant Dr. in Greer, police say

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials have been investigating after three people were injured Tuesday morning during a shooting.

Police said officers responded at about 2:50 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Pleasant Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds, police said. The three victims were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries. The conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers will continue to investigate the scene.

7 News crews on scene said a Greenville County Crime Scene Unit responded as well.

We will update this story as information becomes available.