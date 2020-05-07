Live Now
3 men arrested following drug bust at business in Greenwood

(Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested Wednesday after officers found drugs while executing a search warrant at a business in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the sheriff’s office, the Greenwood County/City SWAT Team, Greenwood City Crime Suppression Unit and the Greenwood City Police Department executed a search warrant at a business located at 900 Edgefield Street.

Officers found 8 pounds of marijuana, 133 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 2 grams of crack cocaine, three guns and a large amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Six vehicles were also seized.

Demetrius Rodriguez Williams, Antonio Osric Anderson and Terry Donell Stancil
(Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

Demetrius Rodriguez Williams, Antonio Osric Anderson and Terry Donell Stancil were arrested during the operation. 7 News is waiting for a response on their charges.

“We take narcotics distribution very serious in our community and will not allow individuals to spread this poison throughout,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

