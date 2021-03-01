3 men face charges in connection to shooting death of USC Upstate student

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said three men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a USC Upstate student.

7 News previously reported Rodderick Lakeem Sparks, 23, of Winnsboro, was shot in the back at the Pinegate Apartments, located on Pinegate Drive near USC Upstate, on Dec. 21, 2020.

Rodderick Lakeem Sparks (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said evidence at the scene suggested the shooting may have been related to illegal narcotics.

After further investigation, investigators were able to present the case to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office on Feb. 9.

Tyshawn Isaac Gray Jordan, 19, of Moore, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Deputies learned Jordan fled the state. He was taken into custody in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Trajan Jasiah Mack, 21, of Columbia, has been charged with accessory after the fact of a murder. He turned himself in on Feb. 11, deputies said.

Marquese Dashawn Tart, 21, of Spartanburg, has been charged with accessory after the fact of a murder. He was arrested on Feb. 10 at his home.

Tyshawn Jordan, Trajan Mack and Marquese Tart (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the following agencies assisted with the apprehension of Jordan: the Springfield Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.