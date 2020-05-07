3 men wanted following shooting on Truett Ave. in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police need help finding three men following a shooting Sunday on Truett Avenue.

Police said a man was at his home on Truett Avenue when three men arrived in a vehicle. An argument started in front of his home and police said one of the men got out and shot him in the leg. The men then took off in the vehicle.

After further investigation, police were able to identify the men as Tavon Dorsett Morton, Willie Joe Carter and Shandreica Monic Bryant.

Police said all three men have active arrest warrants for attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a weapon.

The police department has asked for anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the police department immediately. Tips can also be submitted through their Facebook page, website or by calling (853) 942-8407.