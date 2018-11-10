3 shot, 1 dead following nightclub shooting in Spartanburg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shooting at Gravy's Grill in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Emergency crews responded early Saturday morning to a shooting where three people were shot at a restaurant and night club in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 1 a.m. at Gravy's Grill on Kensington Drive.

Damien Michael Young, 25, of Spartanburg, Shenita Ann Rogers and Jasmine Quintel were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Young was pronounced dead at approximately at 1:46 a.m. at the hospital.

According to deputies, the shooter was a black male who is approximately 25-years-old. They said he left the scene in an older model (1999 - 2000) Chevrolet Tahoe with a paper tag.

Deputies said they believe the shooter and Young knew each other. They believe that was not a random act of violence and there is not any threat to the public, deputies said.

Deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC (1-888-274-6373.