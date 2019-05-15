3 students arrested for separate crimes at Union Co. High School

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) - Union Public Safety Department officers arrested three students within a week at Union County High School.

The first student, a 15-year-old boy, was accused of damaging a sink in the boy's bathroom at the school on May 10, according to officers.

According to the incident report, the sink and the drain pipe was pulled away from the wall.

Officers said they were able to interview other students who were in the bathroom at the same time to determine which student caused the damage to the sink.

He has been charged with vandalism of property.

The second student, a 16-year-old girl, was charged with assault after pushing a pregnant teacher while trying to get into a fight with another student on May 13, according to the incident report.

The report stated that two girl students were having an argument before one tried to fight the other girl. Other students were able to keep the girls apart and prevent any physical fighting.

The third student, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with assault after attacking a 14-year-old student on May 13, according to the incident report.

Officers said the boy walked up to the other student, who was sitting at a table in the cafeteria, and started punching him in the head.