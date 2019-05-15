31 people arrested during drug, prostitution bust in Madison Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 31 people were arrested during an undercover operation (Photo Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 31 people were arrested during an undercover operation (Photo Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations arrested 31 people after conducting an undercover operation focused on illegal drugs and prostitution.

According to the sheriff's office, the operation targeted individuals distributing drugs such as heroin, cocaine, pills and methamphetamine as well as people who have been involved in prostitution in Madison County.

During the operation, the sheriff's office recovered a gun, weapons of mass destruction and numerous controlled substances.

Jerry Wayne George Jr., 42, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, child abuse and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Terance Whitt, 35, was arrested for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laurel Katrina Johnson, 27, was arrested for child abuse.

Catherine Diane Masten, 31, was arrested for prostitution, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corwin Mantrese Byrd, 32, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Amanda Lee Summers, 31, was arrested for sell and deliver methamphetamine to law enforcement.

Catherine Brooke Harrell, 28, was arrested for prostitution, felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coy Leonard Barnes, 70, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Hannah Olivia Auermann, 27, was arrested for prostitution, possession of xanax, possession of buprenorphine, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antwaine Darron Morrison, 34, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, aiding and abetting prostitution and felony maintaining a vehicle dwelling place for a controlled substance.

Racheal Nease, 24, was arrested for prostitution.

Courtney Nease, 27, was arrested for prostitution.

Jones All Douglas III, 44, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Samantha Lynn Higgins, 26, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI, and felony possession of cocaine, prostitution, possession of xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Penny Gayle Watson, 54, was arrested for sell and deliver methamphetamine to law enforcement and prostitution.

Crystal Davis, 37, was arrested for sell and deliver methamphetamine to law enforcement and prostitution.

Ryan Ashton Johnson, 30, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution and resisting law enforcement.

Patricia Lozano Alvarez, 24, was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, prostitution, possession of heroin a controlled substance on jail premise, felony possession of heroin, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Brandon Reed, 32, was arrested for prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Lowery Jr., 59, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Skyler Honerkamp, 22, was arrested for prostitution.

Jonathan Alexander Love, 45, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Emily Mitchell, 18, was arrested for prostitution.

Angela Higgins, 48, was arrested for aiding and abetting prostitution.

Megan Griffith, 29, was arrested for prostitution.

Brittany Byrd, 26, was arrested for sell and deliver of a counterfeit controlled substance to law enforcement and prostitution.

Elloitt Shaw, 27, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, prostitution and resisting arrest.

Ramona Delgado, 20, was arrested for prostitution.

Macala Lynn Wheeler, 19, was arrested for prostitution.

Angela Lee Swatzell, 39, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricky Gene Swatzell, 42, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click to view mugshot gallery:

31 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Angela Lee Swatzell (Photo Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office)