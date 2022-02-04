GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests in connection with the Jan. 18th shooting that left a five-year-old child injured.

We previously reported the sheriff’s said a call came in at 11:40 p.m. regarding a child who was shot at Stradford Villa Apartments located in the 200 block of Eunice Drive in Berea. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the child had been shot while in bed.

As of Feb. 4, 17-year-old Narionna Ahshe Young-Dendy, 17-year-old Jiyana Aneice Irby-Addison, 18-year-old Jeremiah Raquan Madison and 21 year-old Frederick Jacques Antonio Ellis are in custody in connection with the shooting, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspects drove to Stratford Villa apartments to retaliate with individuals not related to the gunshot victim. Investigators believe the retaliation was regarding a previous altercation. Once in the apartment’s parking lot, at least one suspect opened fire, ultimately striking the child victim. Additionally, two apartment buildings and at least one vehicle were struck.

All four suspects have been charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of criminal conspiracy, GCSO said. The defendants are currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.