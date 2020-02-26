4 businesses broken into in downtown Greenville, police investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police have been investigating after several businesses were broken into in the west end of downtown.

According to police reports, the first break-in happened on Feb. 19.

Police responded just after 4 a.m. to an alarm at Browning Studio Downtown, located at 860 S Church Street.

When officers arrived, they found a rock was used to break the glass front door of the business, according to the report. The register was taken from the salon.

The owner was able to give officers surveillance video. Officers said the break-in happened at about 3:30 a.m.

Two break-ins happened on Feb. 20, according to police reports.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an alarm at The Beautiful Co. Salon, located 100 Green Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a rock had been thrown through a window, according to the report. Cash was taken from the salon.

At about 4:30 a.m., an officer noticed the front door glass had been removed from the Farm Fresh Fast restaurant, located at 860 S Church Street.

According to the police report, items were knocked over near the register, but it is unknown if anything was taken.

Police believe the break-in happened at about 2:30 a.m.

The fourth break-in happened on Feb. 25.

Officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to Alice + Clove or Juniors Barbershop, located at 8 Traction Street, for a reported break-in.

Police said the glass was busted out of the front door.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries has been asked to contact the police department.