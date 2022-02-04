4 indicted on federal charges in connection with burglary of Asheville firearms dealer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A grand jury in Asheville has indicted four people on federal charges in connection with the burglary of an Asheville firearms dealer.

We previously reported according to the Asheville Police Department, officers worked to investigate a burglary at a local gun business on Jan. 7 where 33 guns were stolen. They were able to make multiple arrests in that case, as well as link the suspects to a Christmas-day break-in of Lowes on Tunnel Road.

The indictment charges Jesse Lynn Williams, 33, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 34, and Alexa Rae Bassillo, 29, all of Asheville, with conspiracy to commit theft of firearms from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), theft of multiple firearms from an FFL and aiding and abetting, according to the United States Department of Justice, Western District of North Carolina.

Officials said Williams, Greenlee, and Bernard Eugene Carson, Jr. 33, of Morganton, N.C., are also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams and Bassillo are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance.

According to allegations contained in the indictment, on Jan. 7, Williams, Greenlee and Bassillo conspired to break into and steal firearms from Carolina Guns and Gear West, LLC (Carolina Guns and Gear) an FFL located on Sweeten Creek Road, officials said. The indictment alleges that Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Bassillo and Greenlee served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary. The indictment further alleges that between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12, Carson was found to be in possession of one of the stolen firearms.

According to officials, the charges in the indictment are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.