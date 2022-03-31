BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County.
We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were charged with additional crimes Friday.
Miller is being held in Buncombe County Detention Center Facility on a $640,000 bond. He was charged with:
- 12 counts of Felony Probation Violation
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Four Counts of Resisting Public Officer
- DWLR (Not Impaired)
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Traffic in Methamphetamine
- Traffic in Fentanyl
Baker posed a $120,000 bond. She was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Four Counts of PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance
- M/S/D/P Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT of Park/School
- Two Counts of Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking Opium/Heroin
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
Deputies also arrested Stefan Mike Cameron, Kyle Logan Karner, Sunny Marie Cooley, and Larry Dahshawn Wallace on Friday.
Stefan Mike Cameron is being held at Buncombe Detention Facility on a $208,500 bond. He was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- PWIMSD Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of Possession Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
Kyle Logan Karner posted a $150,500 bond. He was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two Counts of PWIMSD Sch II Controlled Substance
- Two Counts Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place Controlled Substance
- Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Sunny Marie Cooley is being held in Buncombe Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond. She was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
Larry Dahshawn Wallace posted a $255,000 bond. He was charged with:
- Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Cocaine
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains open.