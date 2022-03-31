BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County.

We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were charged with additional crimes Friday.

Dennis Miller and Hope Baker (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Miller is being held in Buncombe County Detention Center Facility on a $640,000 bond. He was charged with:

12 counts of Felony Probation Violation

Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Four Counts of Resisting Public Officer

DWLR (Not Impaired)

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Traffic in Methamphetamine

Traffic in Fentanyl

Baker posed a $120,000 bond. She was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Four Counts of PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance

M/S/D/P Controlled Substance W/N 1000 FT of Park/School

Two Counts of Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Sale of Controlled Substance

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Deputies also arrested Stefan Mike Cameron, Kyle Logan Karner, Sunny Marie Cooley, and Larry Dahshawn Wallace on Friday.

Stefan Mike Cameron is being held at Buncombe Detention Facility on a $208,500 bond. He was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling for Sale of a Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

Two Counts of Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance

Kyle Logan Karner posted a $150,500 bond. He was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Two Counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Two Counts of PWIMSD Sch II Controlled Substance

Two Counts Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place Controlled Substance

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Sunny Marie Cooley is being held in Buncombe Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond. She was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Larry Dahshawn Wallace posted a $255,000 bond. He was charged with:

Conspire to Traffic Fentanyl

Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Cocaine

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains open.