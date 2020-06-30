3 shot in Greenwood, officers searching for suspect in Newberry Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was taken into custody following a shooting in Greenwood and a chase that ended in Newberry County.

The Greenwood Police Department officials said officers responded to the shooting Monday at about 11:25 p.m. on Pearl Street.

Three men were shot, but Greenwood Police officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office officials said Greenwood County deputies chased a Kia, which was believed to be involved in the shooting, to the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 39 in Newberry County. At that point, two men jumped out of the vehicle in Chappells Crossroads and ran into the woods toward the Saluda River.

Newberry County deputies said one man has a slender build. He was seen wearing blue jeans. The other man has a shorter and stockier build. He was seen wearing khaki pants and a black shirt.

Deputies said one man was found hiding in The Old Town of Chappell, but the other man is still at large. Deputies said they should be considered as armed and dangerous.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and SLED will continue to search for the man. Tracking teams are being used as well as aviation assets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greenwood Police at (864) 942-8401.

We will update this story as information becomes available.