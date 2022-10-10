INMAN, SC (WSPA) — Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home Sunday, and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner first arrived Sunday night at the house on Bobo Drive when they discovered four people dead inside.

“My office and the sheriff’s office have been working constantly since the report last evening on this case. We are presently at the morgue attempting to make positive identification and forensic exams on [five] deceased individuals,” according to Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger.

One person, who was still alive at the time, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they passed away while in surgery.

“From the exams we have been able to perform, all injuries appear to be gunshots,” Clevenger said.

Many details of the incident have not yet been released by authorities.

7NEWS will update this story as additional information is released.

What we know: