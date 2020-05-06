Live Now
600 grams of heroin, $62k seized in drug bust near Myrtle Beach, 5 arrested

by: Kevin Accettulla

5 arrested in drug bust near Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department and J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) seized about 600 grams of heroin, $62,307 and arrested five people in a drug bust near Myrtle Beach, the department announced Tuesday.

The arrests were made April 28 after a drug investigation. A search warrant was served on Beach Walk Place, HCPD said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with:

  • Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:
    • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
    • Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
    • Trafficking cocain, 10-28 grams
    • Possession with intend to distribute cocaine base
    • Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
  • Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:
    • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
    • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
    • Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
    • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
    • Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
  • Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:
    • Distribution of cocaine
    • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
    • Distribution of heroin
  • Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:
    • Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs
    • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
    • Distribution of heroin
    • Distribution of cocaine
  • Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:
    • Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
    • Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
    • Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
    • Distribution of heroin
    • Distribution of cocaine
  • Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • Maura Rhea Bomar (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • Julia Kathryn Roberts (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • Nathan Ledford (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • Elizabeth Halie Bennett (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • Courtesy: Horry County Police Department
  • Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

