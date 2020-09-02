75-year-old man facing attempted murder charges following stabbing at a home in Moore

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged following a stabbing at a home in Moore.

According to the sheriff’s office, Edward Maidel, 75, of Moore, stabbed a woman in the abdomen and throat with a knife Tuesday just after 4 p.m. at his home on Cedar Bluff Drive.

Maidel has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. She will undergo surgery Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Maidel will have a bond hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

