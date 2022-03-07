OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight more people in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

The sheriff’s office began the operations Thursday morning with a meeting and briefing at 9:00 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla, officials said. The people who were wanted were based on controlled purchases of drugs by undercover deputies working with the sheriff’s office.

As of Monday afternoon, 19 people had been arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The list below are the lastest eight people that were arrested:

Ronald Kelley Winchester , 54, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond.

Lori Denise Williams, 42, of Walhalla, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She posted her $20,000 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Clifford Daniel Ritter, 23, of Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He posted his $30,000 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Johnny Albert Roach, 57, of Fair Play, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and was denied bond. He will appear before a Circuit Court Judge regarding his bond.

Joseph David Marcus, 39, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond. Marcus was also served with a Seneca Municipal Court Bench Warrant. A hold has been placed on Marcus by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Christopher Eugene Moore, 35, of Westminster, with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Moore is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

Amy Nicole Hill, 26, of Westminster, one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond.

, 26, of Westminster, one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond. Ashley Nicole Friedmeyer, 32, of Westminster, one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Officials said they are still searching for the remainder of those in the wanted in the “round-up.” Anyone with any information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6373, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com. The list of the wanted people and their charges are down below:

