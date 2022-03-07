OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight more people in the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County.

The sheriff’s office began the operations Thursday morning with a meeting and briefing at 9:00 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla, officials said. The people who were wanted were based on controlled purchases of drugs by undercover deputies working with the sheriff’s office.

As of Monday afternoon, 19 people had been arrested, the sheriff’s office said. The list below are the lastest eight people that were arrested:

  • Ronald Kelley Winchester
    Ronald Kelley Winchester (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Lori Denise Williams
    Lori Denise Williams (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Clifford Daniel Ritter
    Clifford Daniel Ritter (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Johnny Albert Roach
    Johnny Albert Roach (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Joseph David Marcus
    Joseph David Marcus (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Christopher Eugene Moore
    Christopher Eugene Moore (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Amy Nicole Hill
    Amy Nicole Hill (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Ashley Nicole Friedmeyer
    Ashley Nicole Friedmeyer (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Ronald Kelley Winchester, 54, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond.
  • Lori Denise Williams, 42, of Walhalla, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She posted her $20,000 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center.
  • Clifford Daniel Ritter, 23, of Westminster, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He posted his $30,000 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center.
  • Johnny Albert Roach, 57, of Fair Play, was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and was denied bond. He will appear before a Circuit Court Judge regarding his bond.
  • Joseph David Marcus, 39, of Seneca, was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond. Marcus was also served with a Seneca Municipal Court Bench Warrant. A hold has been placed on Marcus by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
  • Christopher Eugene Moore, 35, of Westminster, with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Moore is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.
  • Amy Nicole Hill, 26, of Westminster, one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond.
  • Ashley Nicole Friedmeyer, 32, of Westminster, one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Officials said they are still searching for the remainder of those in the wanted in the “round-up.” Anyone with any information can leave a tip with Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6373, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com. The list of the wanted people and their charges are down below:

  • Stanley Lewis
    Stanley Lewis (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Thomas Ferguson
    Thomas Ferguson (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Brandon Dodd
    Brandon Dodd (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Sandy Smith
    Sandy Smith (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • April Webb
    April Webb (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Aaron Gunn
    Aaron Gunn (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Christopher Tribble (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Lindsay Wood
    Lindsay Wood (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Donna McWhorter
    Donna McWhorter (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dustin Stancil
    Dustin Stancil (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Damion Davis
    Damion Davis (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Gary Coble
    Gary Coble (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Margaret Fitzgerald
    Margaret Fitzgerald (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Stanley Demetrice Lewis, 36, of Seneca, is wanted on three counts of distribution of marijuana.
  • Michelle Doris Long, 46, of Newberry, is wanted on one count of distribution of marijuana.
  • Thomas Allen Ferguson, 42, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Brandon James Dodd, 23, of Westminster, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Sandy Dean Smith, 39, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • April Lynne Webb, 27, of Seneca and Walhalla, is wanted on two counts of distribution of heroin.
  • Christopher Eugene Moore, 35, of Westminster, is wanted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Lindsay Brooke Wood, 29, of Westminster and Walhalla, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin.
  • Donna Rena McWhorter, 52, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of heroin.
  • Dustin David Stancil, 27, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Damion Austin Davis, 22, of Seneca, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Gary Lee Coble, 61, of Mountain Rest, is wanted on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Margaret Kylie Fitzgerald, 38, of Westminster, is wanted on count of trafficking methamphetamine.