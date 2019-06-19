8-month-old tests positive for cocaine, mom facing charges in Union Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ahbenee Hooker (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested and charged after her 8-month-old daughter tested positive for cocaine.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a referral from Union and Newberry County Department of Social Services on April 22, saying the baby tested positive for cocaine, Benzoylecgonine and cocaine metabolite through a hair specimen.

Ahbenee B Hooker, 34, of Carlisle, was arrested Monday for child neglect.

Hooker is the baby’s primary caretaker, according to the incident report.

