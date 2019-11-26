$90K worth of equipment stolen from business on US 221 in McDowell Co., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

(Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help finding information after heavy equipment was stolen Monday from a business.

Deputies said someone went onto Bac Trac Technologies’ property, located on U.S. 221 South, between Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. and took a 2008 Schutt military generator and environmental control unit trailer, a 2008 Hanco 25kVA 20kW generator with a Perkins diesel engine and a 2008 Applied Companies environmental control unit.

Anyone with information about the equipment or the people involved should call Detective Robert Watson at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and the information to 888777.

