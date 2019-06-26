Spartanburg man receives 15 year sentence for stabbing, carjacking at WestGate Mall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after admitting to stabbing someone during a carjacking at the WestGate Mall.

Lennell Dyches, II, 23, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and carjacking with great bodily injury, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to the release, Dyches and his girlfriend asked a couple at the Spinx at the intersection of Highways 29 and 292 for a ride to the mall last May. The couple agreed to give them a ride.

When the driver stopped near Costco, Dyches attacked the man, stabbing him multiple times, and order the couple to get out of the Chevrolet Blazer, according to the release. Dyches and his girlfriend drove away in the SUV.

Police were able to use the car’s tracking system to find the car in the City of Landrum, according to the release. Police found Dyches and his girlfriend near the car.

Police found the knife he used to stab the man in the car.

Dyches confessed to the crimes after he was arrested, but claimed that his girlfriend knew nothing about the crimes, according to the release.

“Lennell Dyches is a very dangerous individual,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He committed violent crimes on a good-natured person who was trying to help him.”

Dyches’ prior criminal record includes convictions for strong-arm robbery, second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, interfering with police and third-degree assault and battery.