Man denied bond after woman abducted from grocery store and assaulted in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with the abduction and assault of a woman from a grocery store parking lot.

Jamaal Harvey (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

Deputies began investigating the case after the victim said she was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Anderson County and sexually assaulted Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that she was preparing to leave the Ingles on Highway 81 around 2:40 p.m. when she was abducted.

Warrants said the suspect – identified as 44-year-old Jamaal Harvey – put a rope around the victim’s throat and choked her until she was unconscious before driving her to another location and sexually assaulting her.

The victim told deputies that the suspect then returned her to the Ingles just over an hour later.

Deputies said the victim’s injuries required hospitalization.

Harvey was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Harvey is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

The arrest was announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, which can be watched in full above.

Harvey was in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

During the bond hearing, Harvey said, “I know all evidence points to me. I have no recollection of what happened. And I know all of the evidence points to me. I would love to greatly apologize to the victim and the family.”

He said he has a history of blacking out and “This isn’t me. I’m not a monster.”

He was denied bond on all charges.