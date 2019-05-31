Anderson man facing 10 charges in connection to string of armed robberies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Steven Ray Moreno Jr. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson County deputies arrested a man who was on the county's "Most Wanted" list.

Steven Ray Moreno Jr., 24, of Anderson, was arrested and has been charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Fugitive Investigations Union was tracking Moreno and learned that he may have been involved with some armed robberies in the Anderson area.

Moreno was placed on the county's "Most Wanted" list because of his outstanding general sessions warrants.

Moreno is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.