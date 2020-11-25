APD: Man faces charges after shooting into Pizza Hut following argument over food order

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Scottie Dean Ramsey (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged after shooting into the glass door of a Pizza Hut.

Police said officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the Pizza Hut, located at 511 Smokey Park Highway.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man shot into the glass door of the restaurant following an argument with the manager over placing a food order, according to the police department.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, Scottie Dean Ramsey, 42, of Johnson City, Tennessee, a short distance from the restaurant, police said.

He has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied building, assault by pointing a gun and injury to real property. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

