APD: Man faces drug charges after officers seize more than 8 grams of fentanyl

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged after officers seized more than 8 grams of fentanyl.

Police said responded Wednesday to an area of Deaverview Road after receiving complaints about violent crime.

After further investigation, officers arrested Kalen Allen-Williams, 20, of Asheville. During the arrest, officers said they found Allen-Williams in possession of 8.41 grams of fentanyl.

He has been charged with trafficking by possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree trespassing. He was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for first degree burglary, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the police department.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond.