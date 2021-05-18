APD: Man held at gunpoint, robbed of 2 Glock pistols

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of two guns early Tuesday morning.
Police said the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Haywood Road.
The two stolen guns were black or “flat dark earth” Glock G43Xs, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or through the TIP2APD app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.