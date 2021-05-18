APD: Man held at gunpoint, robbed of 2 Glock pistols

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a man was held at gunpoint and robbed of two guns early Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Haywood Road.

The two stolen guns were black or “flat dark earth” Glock G43Xs, police said.

(Source: APD)

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or through the TIP2APD app. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

