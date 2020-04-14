APD requests assistance identifying shoplifting suspects

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have requested the public’s help identifying two shoplifting suspects.

Police said the pair, pictured above, are suspected in multiple shoplifting incidents throughout the city, including two over the past 24 hours.

The two are believed to be traveling in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.