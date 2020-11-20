APD searching for wanted man Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr. (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said officers need help locating a wanted man.

Police said Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr., 21, of Asheville, has open warrants for the following:

  • 2 counts of carrying a concealed gun
  • 2 counts of resisting public officer
  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Reckless driving to endanger
  • Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Johnson is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says “Only the Family.” Police said he is known to be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

