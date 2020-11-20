APD searching for wanted man Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said officers need help locating a wanted man.

Police said Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr., 21, of Asheville, has open warrants for the following:

2 counts of carrying a concealed gun

2 counts of resisting public officer

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Reckless driving to endanger

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Johnson is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says “Only the Family.” Police said he is known to be armed.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.