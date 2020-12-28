Armed and dangerous man wanted following shooting at Palmetto Inn in Simpsonville, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials said officers have been looking for an armed and dangerous man following a shooting at an inn in Simpsonville.

Police said officers responded Sunday at about 3 p.m. to the Palmetto Inn, located at 3445 N. Industrial Drive, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one gunshot victim. Police said the victim was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries. They are in stable condition.

Officers said the shooting suspect Jerrico Mercedes Bailey, 33, left the scene before they arrived.

Bailey is about 6’3″ tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds, according to the police department. He may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler 300 with SC license plate “GFY 861.”

Police said Bailey should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, according to the police department.

Officer will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (864) 967-9536, 911, or investigator James Donnelly at jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.