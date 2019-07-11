Armed & dangerous man wanted in connection to shooting at Greenwood Co. club

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County deputies need help locating an armed and dangerous man following a shooting at a nightclub.

Deputies said Brandon Pierre Hawkins, 30, of Greenwood, was identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 9 at about 8:45 p.m. at the H2O Lounge on Highway 72.

We previously reported that one person was shot near the groin area and was seriously injured. The victim had surgery and their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Investigators obtained warrants for Hawkins for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Hawkins’ whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at (864) 942-8632 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372. Tips may also be sent to the GCSO’s Facebook Page by clicking here.

