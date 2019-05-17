Arson investigation underway following 3 house fires in Spartanburg Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Una Fire Department) [ + - ] Video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Emergency crews responded to three house fires early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to Una Fire Department, firefighters responded at about 12:10 a.m. to a fully involved house fire in the 100 block of Bud White Way.

While firefighters were extinguishing hotspots, they learned that another house in the 100 block of Bud White Way was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the second house quickly.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was contacted to respond to the fires since they were owned by the same person.

Firefighters said the sheriff's office had responded to a fire in the 200 block of Tindall Street as well, which was also owned by the same person.

Once all of the fires were extinguished, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arson investigators were called to the scene due to several indicators that the fires were suspicious in nature, according to firefighters.

The fires remain under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Westview, North Spartanburg and Hilltop fire departments also responded to the fires.

We will update this story as information becomes available.