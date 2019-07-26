Man faces arson charge following multiple fires on Mountain Creek Road in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed an arson investigation is underway in the county.

Garrie Ernest Henderson, 63, was charged with second degree arson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Henderson set fire to multiple structures on his property, including a home, barn and vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 9:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Creek Road in Honea Path for a report of a fire.

Investigators found Henderson purposefully set the fires after a family dispute.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

Henderson was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

