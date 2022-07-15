ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after a year-long investigation in reference to sexual activity with a juvenile.

The Asheville Police Department charged Ralph Paul Maltry, Jr., 53, with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives of the police’s special victims unit secured arrest warrants on Maltry. The Woodfin Police Department arrested him the following day.

Maltry was taken into custody and was released on a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case can visit the Buncombe County Family Justice Center at 35 Woodfin Street and speak with an investigator.

Anonymous tippers can text TIP2APD to 847411 or call (828) 252-1110.