ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man was sentenced to 310 months in prison and eight years of supervised release on drug conspiracy charges.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina, on April 2, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Rodney Dejuan Allison, 46, seven other defendants on drug conspiracy charges following a two-year joint federal, state and local investigation into drug distribution and drug related criminal activity in Buncombe County.
Officials said court records show that Allison supplied the drug ring, which was operating in the Asheville area, with multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized drugs, 12 firearms and ammunition and $153,674 in cash.
In addition to Allison, seven other defendants have been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug
conspiracy charges, according to officials. They are:
- Prophet Karim Hadialim Allah – sentenced to 108 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- William Luther Downs, Jr. – sentenced to 108 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Jeffrey Allen Wright – sentenced to 100 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Harry James Odum – sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
- Elliot Norris Smith – sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
- Derrick Maurice Perry – sentenced to 60 months in prison and four years of supervised release.
- Teresa Day Shuping – sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.