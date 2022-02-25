ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man was sentenced to 310 months in prison and eight years of supervised release on drug conspiracy charges.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina, on April 2, 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Rodney Dejuan Allison, 46, seven other defendants on drug conspiracy charges following a two-year joint federal, state and local investigation into drug distribution and drug related criminal activity in Buncombe County.

Officials said court records show that Allison supplied the drug ring, which was operating in the Asheville area, with multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other narcotics. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized drugs, 12 firearms and ammunition and $153,674 in cash.

In addition to Allison, seven other defendants have been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug

conspiracy charges, according to officials. They are: